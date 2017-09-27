Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Financial Inclusion and Women Entrepreneurship

Evidence from Mexico
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2fbd0f35-en
Authors
Fozan Fareed, Mabel Gabriel, Patrick Lenain, Julien Reynaud
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Fareed, F. et al. (2017), “Financial Inclusion and Women Entrepreneurship : Evidence from Mexico”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1411, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2fbd0f35-en.
Go to top