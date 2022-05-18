Fighting Transnational Bribery in Croatia

This report assesses Croatia’s legal and policy framework for fighting transnational bribery based on the criteria applied to countries seeking accession to the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. The report analyses Croatia’s criminal legislation and sanctions applicable to individuals and legal entities that commit bribery. It also examines Croatia’s track record in the investigation and prosecution of corruption offences and the overall enforcement framework. Rules on international co-operation, such as mutual legal assistance and extradition, and the non-tax deductibility of bribes are also examined. For each area of analysis, the report identifies areas for improvement and provides recommendations.