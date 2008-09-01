Skip to main content
Fees in Individual Account Pension Systems

A Cross-Country Comparison
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/236114516708
Waldo Tapia, Juan Yermo
OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions
Tapia, W. and J. Yermo (2008), “Fees in Individual Account Pension Systems: A Cross-Country Comparison”, OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/236114516708.
