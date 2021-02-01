Skip to main content
Federalism and public health decentralisation in the time of COVID-19

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b78ec8bb-en
Authors
Pietrangelo de Biase, Sean Dougherty
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Cite this content as:

de Biase, P. and S. Dougherty (2021), “Federalism and public health decentralisation in the time of COVID-19”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 33, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b78ec8bb-en.
