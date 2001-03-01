The experience of newly-industrialised countries suggests the need for an analysis in which the pattern of comparative advantage is not set in stone but is potentially flexible, and in which less developed countries can develop and converge in both income and economic structure to industrial economies. The pattern of trade and development in the world economy clearly shows the key role played by history: cumulative causation has created concentrations of industrial activity in particular locations and left other areas more dependent on primary activities. By changing the attractiveness of countries as a base for manufacturing production, trading arrangements can potentially trigger or postpone industrial development. At the same time, cut-throat bidding war to attract FDI may have unintended negative consequences on recipient countries if they lead governments to offer excessive fiscal and financial subsidies and to disregard the protection of the investment and of workers’ rights ...
FDI in Sub-Saharan Africa
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Abstract
