Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Farm Household Income

Issues and Policy Responses
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264099678-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2003), Farm Household Income: Issues and Policy Responses, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264099678-en.
Go to top