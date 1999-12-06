External Debt Statistics: Historical Data 1998

This report supplements the December 1997 edition of External Debt Statistics, which provides figures for debt stocks for 1995 and 1996. This supplement presents time series going back to the mid-1980s for detailed debt service and debt stock data for both major country groups and 174 individual countries and territories. In addition, it provides data on net resource flows to major country groups.

These data are reported to the OECD by the governments and credit institutions of its Member countries, and the main international organisations. Common reporting rules allow for a comprehensive and consistent account of external debt. This publication is therefore invaluable for international comparisons and country risk analysis.