Exploring changes in world production and trade

Insights from the 2018 update of OECD’s ICIO/TIVA database
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6f9a10dc-en
Authors
Joaquim Guilhoto, Geoffrey Hewings, Nick Johnstone, Colin Webb, Norihiko Yamano
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Guilhoto, J. et al. (2019), “Exploring changes in world production and trade: Insights from the 2018 update of OECD’s ICIO/TIVA database”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2019/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6f9a10dc-en.
