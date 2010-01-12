Skip to main content
Explaining the Sub-National Tax-Grants Balance in OECD Countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97b10s1lq4-en
Claire Charbit
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Charbit, C. (2010), “Explaining the Sub-National Tax-Grants Balance in OECD Countries”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97b10s1lq4-en.
