Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Expert Group on Disparities in a National Accounts Framework

Results from the 2015 Exercise
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2daa921e-en
Authors
Jorrit Zwijnenburg, Sophie Bournot, Federico Giovannelli
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Zwijnenburg, J., S. Bournot and F. Giovannelli (2017), “Expert Group on Disparities in a National Accounts Framework: Results from the 2015 Exercise”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2016/10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2daa921e-en.
Go to top