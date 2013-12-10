Skip to main content
Expanding Airport Capacity under Constraints in Large Urban Areas: Summary and Conclusions of the Roundtable held on 21-22 February 2013

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rtc8jlv-en
David Thompson, Stephen Perkins, Kurt van Dender
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Thompson, D., S. Perkins and K. van Dender (2013), “Expanding Airport Capacity under Constraints in Large Urban Areas: Summary and Conclusions of the Roundtable held on 21-22 February 2013”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/24, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rtc8jlv-en.
