Evaluation of Tools and Models for Assessing Occupational and Consumer Exposure to Manufactured Nanomaterials – Part II: Performance testing results of tools/models for occupational exposure

This report contains the performance testing results of the selected tools after assessment of scope, accessibility and support, and sensitivity analysis. From the first initial list, which included 23 occupational exposure assessment tools (13 nanospecific and 10 conventional chemical tools), 15 were assessed for performance testing (10 nanospecific and 5 conventional tools for chemicals). This report includes 1) results from the performance testing, 2) scenario-specific measurement data inventory and 3) original reports containing exposure assessment results for each of the assessed tools. The tools assessed are categorised as control banding, risk management, risk-benefit, risk assessment, risk categorisation and quantitative exposure assessment.