This report provides an overview of methodologies to evaluate the effectiveness of policy instruments for biodiversity, covering impact evaluation, cost-effectiveness analysis and other more commonly used approaches. It then provides an inventory of biodiversity-relevant impact evaluation studies, across both terrestrial and marine ecosystems. The report concludes with lessons learned, policy insights and suggestions for further work.
Evaluating the effectiveness of policy instruments for biodiversity
Impact evaluation, cost-effectiveness analysis and other approaches
Working paper
OECD Environment Working Papers
Abstract
