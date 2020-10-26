Skip to main content
Ethnic bias, economic success and trust

Findings from large sample experiments in Germany and the United States through the Trustlab platform
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f6d0b7dd-en
Authors
Sophie Cetre, Yann Algan, Gianluca Grimalda, Fabrice Murtin, Louis Putterman, Ulrich Schmidt, Vincent Siegerink
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Cetre, S. et al. (2020), “Ethnic bias, economic success and trust: Findings from large sample experiments in Germany and the United States through the Trustlab platform”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2020/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f6d0b7dd-en.
