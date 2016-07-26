Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Estimating the distributional impact of the Greek crisis (2009-2014)

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv2jl6c9f3-en
Authors
Chrysa Leventi, Manos Matsaganis
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Leventi, C. and M. Matsaganis (2016), “Estimating the distributional impact of the Greek crisis (2009-2014)”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1312, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv2jl6c9f3-en.
Go to top