Establishing a Framework for Evaluation and Teacher Incentives

Countries with underperforming education systems are recognising that effective reform is vital. But what types of programmes are likely to be effective, and how can they be implemented given local norms and conditions? This report focuses on evaluation, assessment and teacher incentives and attempts to answer these important questions for Mexico and, by extension, other OECD member and partner countries.

A public policy framework for education reform is first presented, followed by specifics on evaluation systems, student assessment instruments, school value-added considerations, and teacher evaluation and incentive plans. Dozens of policy findings and recommendations follow each of the six core chapters, including six key policy dimensions of effective education reform and an 11-step plan for improving teacher evaluation and incentives.