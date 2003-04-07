Environmentally Sustainable Buildings

This book presents an analysis of the environmental impacts of the building sector and of current policies to mitigate these impacts, in particular with regard to reduction of CO2 emission, minimisation of construction and demolition waste and prevention of indoor air pollution. It covers a wide range of policy instruments; building regulation, capital subsidy programmes, energy tax, landfill tax, environmental labelling schemes, energy audit schemes. It indicates the direction in which environmental policies for the building sector should be developed.