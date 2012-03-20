Skip to main content
Environmental Quality and Life Satisfaction

Evidence Based on Micro-Data
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9cw678dlr0-en
Authors
Jérôme Silva, Femke de Keulenaer, Nick Johnstone
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Silva, J., F. de Keulenaer and N. Johnstone (2012), “Environmental Quality and Life Satisfaction: Evidence Based on Micro-Data”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 44, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9cw678dlr0-en.
