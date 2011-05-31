Skip to main content
Environmental Enforcement in Decentralised Governance Systems

Toward a Nationwide Level Playing Field
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgb1m60qtq6-en
Authors
Eugene Mazur
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Mazur, E. (2011), “Environmental Enforcement in Decentralised Governance Systems: Toward a Nationwide Level Playing Field”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 34, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgb1m60qtq6-en.
