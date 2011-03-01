Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Environmental Claims

Findings and Conclusions of the OECD Committee on Consumer Policy
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h3633prbq-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Green Growth Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), “Environmental Claims: Findings and Conclusions of the OECD Committee on Consumer Policy”, OECD Green Growth Papers, No. 2011/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h3633prbq-en.
Go to top