The Committee on Consumer Policy launched a project to examine ways to enhance the value and effectiveness of green claims in April 2009. In support of the work, a workshop with representatives from government, business and civil society was held in April 2010. This report presents the findings and conclusions of the Committee’s work.
Environmental Claims
Findings and Conclusions of the OECD Committee on Consumer Policy
Working paper
OECD Green Growth Papers
Abstract
