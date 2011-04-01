Skip to main content
Entrepreneurship, SMEs and Local Development in Andalusia, Spain

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgdt917nvs5-en
Authors
Marco Marchese, Jonathan Potter
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

Marchese, M. and J. Potter (2011), “Entrepreneurship, SMEs and Local Development in Andalusia, Spain”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2011/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgdt917nvs5-en.
