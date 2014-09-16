Entrepreneurship and self-employment by people with disabilities

The prevalence of disability is increasing globally, impacting socio-economic outcomes like labor market participation. In the EU, 25% of adults report impairments, leading to lower employment rates and economic disadvantages. One potential solution is promoting entrepreneurship among disabled individuals. This paper explores whether self-employment can mitigate labor market disadvantages for disabled people, addressing questions such as the frequency and types of businesses they start, barriers faced, and the effectiveness of current policies. By examining data and existing literature, the paper aims to provide insights into how entrepreneurship can serve as a tool for economic and social inclusion for disabled individuals.