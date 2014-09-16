Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Entrepreneurship and self-employment by people with disabilities

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a1ef5b0b-en
Authors
John Kitching
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kitching, J. (2014), “Entrepreneurship and self-employment by people with disabilities”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2014/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a1ef5b0b-en.
Go to top