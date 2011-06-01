Ensuring Labour Market Success for Ethnic Minority and Immigrant Youth

The labour market integration of young people from ethnic minority and immigrant backgrounds is one of those issues which government finds it a challenge to address, particularly in the current climate of growing youth unemployment. Supporting access to the labour market for all young people is typically a multifaceted issue, with both social and economic dimensions. In the case of immigrants and minority groups, it is no easier as it involves working with different cultures, traditions and customs, and in some cases, tackling intergenerational problems of exclusion. Unsurprisingly, more than one government department or agency is involved in this policy area. In fact, the stakeholders involved are many, drawn from the public service, the private sector and civil society.