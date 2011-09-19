Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Ensuring a Sustainable and Efficient Fishery in Iceland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg566jfrpzr-en
Authors
Gunnar Haraldsson, David Carey
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Haraldsson, G. and D. Carey (2011), “Ensuring a Sustainable and Efficient Fishery in Iceland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 891, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg566jfrpzr-en.
Go to top