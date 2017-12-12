Skip to main content
Ensuring a dynamic skills-training and life-long learning system in Switzerland

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/438423d9-en
Authors
Petar Vujanovic, Christine Lewis
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Vujanovic, P. and C. Lewis (2017), “Ensuring a dynamic skills-training and life-long learning system in Switzerland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1444, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/438423d9-en.
