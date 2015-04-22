Accelerating innovation for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is a key challenge. Over the past few years, the OECD has conducted work in a number of areas related to innovation in biomedical research and health innovation for healthy ageing. The workshop aimed to provide an international forum for all stakeholders to drive forward a change in the global paradigm in biomedical research and health innovation for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Discussions at the workshop have shown that progress on key issues is being made, thanks to a willingness of stakeholders to join forces and work together towards a future cure. In line with recommendations of the G8 Dementia Summit Declaration to strengthen collaboration for innovation and cross-sector partnerships this report considers the challenges and options to promote and accelerate research in dementia and its transformation into innovative therapies and diagnostics.
Enhancing Translational Research and Clinical Development for Alzheimer's Disease and other Dementias
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper14 November 2023
-
Policy paper5 July 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
9 February 2023
-
4 October 2022
-
Working paper7 September 2022
-
22 June 2022
-
19 May 2022