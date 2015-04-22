Skip to main content
Enhancing Translational Research and Clinical Development for Alzheimer's Disease and other Dementias

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1t57jts44-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), “Enhancing Translational Research and Clinical Development for Alzheimer's Disease and other Dementias”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1t57jts44-en.
