Enhancing the social integration of Roma in Slovak Republic

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/197eb309-en
Michaela Bednarik, Slavomir Hidas, Gabriel Machlica
Bednarik, M., S. Hidas and G. Machlica (2019), “Enhancing the social integration of Roma in Slovak Republic”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1551, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/197eb309-en.
