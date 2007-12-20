Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing the Benefits of Financial Liberalisation in Belgium

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/034117657485
Authors
Stefan Ide, Jens Høj, Patrick Lenain
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ide, S., J. Høj and P. Lenain (2007), “Enhancing the Benefits of Financial Liberalisation in Belgium”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 588, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/034117657485.
Go to top