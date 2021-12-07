More innovation is needed to meet global energy and climate goals. Reaching net zero by 2050 requires further rapid deployment of available technologies as well as widespread use of technologies that are not yet on the market. Major innovation and deployment efforts must occur over this decade in order to bring these new technologies to market in time. Most of the global reductions in CO2 emissions through 2030 come from technologies readily available today. But in 2050, almost half the reductions come from technologies that are currently at the demonstration or prototype phase.

﻿The IEA has prepared a handbook on “Enhancing collaboration between multilateral initiatives” based on interviews with country delegates and representatives from TCPs, CEM Initiatives, MI Missions, and other multilateral platforms. It collects good practice approaches on collaboration between and among multilateral initiatives in order to accelerate, facilitate and streamline future collaborations amongst them. The handbook identifies several characteristics that are commonly shared by successful collaborations and six recommendations for action to facilitate inter-initiative collaboration.