Gender inequality, conflict and fragility are key challenges to sustainable development. They are inextricably linked: unequal gender relations can drive conflict and violence, while women’s active participation in decision-making contributes to peace and resilience. This policy paper provides practical recommendations for donors and practitioners on how to integrate gender equality into programming in fragile and conflict-affected settings. It focuses on engaging men and boys and addressing masculinities in a transformative manner to change gendered power dynamics and achieve more equitable gender norms and peaceful outcomes.
Engaging with men and masculinities in fragile and conflict-affected states
Policy paper
OECD Development Policy Papers
Abstract
