This policy brief provides an overview of the enforcement data reported by Parties to the Anti-Bribery Convention from the entry into force of the Convention in 1999 to 31 December 2018. The data distinguish foreign bribery rom other related offences covered by the Anti-Bribery Convention, in articular accounting misconduct and money laundering related to the bribery of foreign public officials. Enforcement data on cases against individuals and entities are recorded separately.