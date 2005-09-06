Energy Technologies at the Cutting Edge

shows how the international community is looking to technology to help meet the pressing challenges of energy security, environmental protection, economic growth, and the need for clean energy technologies. This book presents information on a series of research, development and demonstration projects developed under a programme of international energy technology collabortion developed by the International Energy Agency. The projects cover clean and advanced fossil fuel technologies (including carbon capture and storage), an entire range of renewable energies (including biofuels), hydrogen and fuel cells, end-use technologies for transport, buildings and industry, fusion and cross-sectional activities.

Print copies of this report are freely available, on request, from IEA.