This volume contains data on energy supply and consumption in original units for coal, oil, natural gas, electricity, heat, renewables and waste. Complete data are available for 2008 and 2009 and supply estimates are available for the most recent year (i.e. 2010). Historical tables summarise data on production, trade and final consumption. The book also includes definitions of products and flows and explanatory notes on the individual country data.In the 2011 edition of Energy Balances of OECD Countries, the sister volume of this publication, the data are presented as comprehensive energy balances expressed in million tonnes of oil equivalent.
Energy Statistics of OECD Countries 2011
Report
Energy Statistics of OECD Countries
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
23 July 2015
-
17 July 2014
-
3 July 2013
-
5 July 2012
-
21 July 2010
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023