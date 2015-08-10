Energy Statistics of Non-OECD Countries 2015

This volume contains data for 2012 and 2013 on energy supply and consumption in original units for coal, oil, natural gas, electricity, heat, renewables and waste for over 100 non-OECD countries. Historical tables summarise data on production, trade, final consumption by sector and oil demand by product. These tables also include initial estimates for 2014 production (and trade when available) for natural gas, primary coal and oil. The book also includes definitions of products and flows and explanatory notes on the individual country data and sources.

In the 2015 edition of Energy Balances of Non-OECD Countries, the sister volume of this publication, data are presented as comprehensive energy balances expressed in thousand tonnes of oil equivalent.