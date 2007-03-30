Energy Security and Climate Policy - Assessing Interactions

World energy demand is surging. Oil, coal and natural gas still meet most global energy needs, creating serious implications for the environment. One result is that CO 2 emissions, the principal cause of global warming, are rising.

This new study underlines the close link between efforts to ensure energy security and those to mitigate climate change. Decisions on one side affect the other. To optimise the efficiency of their energy policy, OECD countries must consider energy security and climate change mitigation priorities jointly.

The bookpresents a framework to assess interactions between energy security and climate change policies, combining qualitative and quantitative analyses. The quantitative analysis is based on the development of energy security indicators, tracking the evolution of policy concerns linked to energy resource concentration. The “indicators” are applied to a reference scenario and CO 2 policy cases for five case-study countries: The Czech Republic, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Simultaneously resolving energy security and environmental concerns is a key challenge for policy makers today. This study helps chart the course.