This quarterly report contains a major international compilation of energy prices of OECD countries: including crude oil and oil product spot prices, import costs by crude stream, industry prices and consumer prices. The end-user prices cover the main oil products, gas, coal and electricity. Every issue includes full notes on sources and methods and a description of price mechanisms in each country. Time series availability varies with each data series.
Energy Prices and Taxes, Volume 2016 Issue 4
Fourth Quarter 2016
Report
Energy Prices and Taxes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 April 2019
-
15 January 2019
-
17 October 2018
-
4 July 2018
-
7 April 2018
-
12 January 2018
-
11 October 2017
-
11 July 2017
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023