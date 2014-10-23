This quarterly report contains a major international compilation of energy prices of OECD countries: including crude oil and oil product spot prices, import costs by crude stream, industry prices and consumer prices. The end-user prices cover the main oil products, gas, coal and electricity. Every issue includes full notes on sources and methods and a description of price mechanisms in each country. Time series availability varies with each data series. This issue's feature article covers energy prices and taxes in Russia.
Energy Prices and Taxes, Volume 2014 Issue 3
Third Quarter 2014
Report
Energy Prices and Taxes
Abstract
