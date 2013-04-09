Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Energy Prices and Taxes, Volume 2013 Issue 1

First Quarter 2013
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/energy_tax-v2013-1-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Energy Prices and Taxes
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

IEA (2013), Energy Prices and Taxes, Volume 2013 Issue 1: First Quarter 2013, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/energy_tax-v2013-1-en.
Go to top