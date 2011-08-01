Contains a major international compilation of energy prices of OECD and selected non-OECD countries: including import prices, spot prices, and industry and consumer end-use prices. The statistics cover crude oil, the main petroleum products, gas, coal and electricity, with average prices for imported products given both by importing country and country of origin. Every issue includes full notes on sources and methods and a description of price mechanisms in each country
Energy Prices and Taxes, Volume 2011 Issue 2
Second Quarter 2012
Report
Energy Prices and Taxes
Abstract
