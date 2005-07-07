The International Energy Agency's detailed quarterly report on developments in energy prices and taxes in OECD and selected non-OECD Countries. Prices are provided at all market levels: import prices, industry prices and consumer prices. The statistics cover main petroleum products, gas, coal, and electricity and prices are provided in both national currencies and in US dollars. Coverage is provided as far back as 1980 on an annual basis and 2003 on a monthly or quarterly basis. This issue's feature articles cover the impact of carbon emission trading on electricity generation costs and achieving efficient price signals in Russian electricity markets.
Energy Prices and Taxes
Second Quarter 2005 - Volume 2005 Issue 2
Report
Energy Prices and Taxes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 April 2019
-
15 January 2019
-
17 October 2018
-
4 July 2018
-
7 April 2018
-
12 January 2018
-
11 October 2017
-
11 July 2017
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023