The International Energy Agency's detailed quarterly report on developments in energy prices and taxes in OECD and selected non-OECD Countries. Prices are provided at all market levels: import prices, industry prices and consumer prices. The statistics cover main petroleum products, gas, coal, and electricity and prices are provided in both national currencies and in US dollars. Coverage is provided as far back as 1980 on an annual basis. This issue's feature article covers renewable energy cost developments for electricity generation.
Energy Prices and Taxes
Fourth Quarter 2004 - Volume 2004 Issue 4
Report
Energy Prices and Taxes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 April 2019
-
15 January 2019
-
17 October 2018
-
4 July 2018
-
7 April 2018
-
12 January 2018
-
11 October 2017
-
11 July 2017
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023