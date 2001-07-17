The International Energy Agency's detailed quarterly report on developments in energy prices and taxes in OECD and selected non-OECD Countries. Prices are provided at all market levels: import prices, industry prices and consumer prices. The statistics cover main petroleum products, gas, coal, and electricity and prices are provided in both national currencies and in US dollars. Coverage is provided as far back as 1980 on an annual basis. This issue's feature article covers the economics of nuclear power.