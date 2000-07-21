Contains a major international compilation of energy prices of all market levels: import prices, industry prices and consumer prices. The statistics cover main petroleum products, gas, coal, and electricity, giving for imported products on average price both for importing country and country of origin. Every issue includes full notes on sources and methods and a description of price mechanisms in each country.
Energy Prices and Taxes
First Quarter 2000 Volume 2000 Issue 2
Report
Energy Prices and Taxes
