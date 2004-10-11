The International Energy Agency's comprehensive review of Portugal's energy policies and programmes for 2004. The report finds that while security of gas supply has received a lot of attention in Portugal, progress towards compliance with the IEA emergency stock rules should be carefully monitored. Another concern is that energy demand is growing faster than the economy. The political initiative to establish an Iberian electricity market with Spain could increase competition in Portugal but implementation is behind schedule.
Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Portugal 2004
Report
Energy Policies of IEA Countries
Abstract
