This comprehensive review analyses the energy challenges facing the Netherlands in 2008 and provides critiques and recommendations for further policy improvements. It urges the government to provide policy continuity – such as in promotion regimes for renewable energy – to underpin a sustainable investment climate. It also highlights the need for closer co-ordination among national, regional and local authorities.
Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Netherlands 2008
Report
Energy Policies of IEA Countries
Abstract
