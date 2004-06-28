The International Energy Agency's comprehensive review of the Netherland's energy policies and programmes for 2004. It finds that the Netherlands is to be commended for the pragmatism and innovativeness of its energy policy. It has provided the country with secure energy supply and economic benefits arising from competition but with due regard paid to environmental issues. The major challenges are the reorganisation of the gas market structure and curbing the growth of energy demand in the transport sector.
Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Netherlands 2004
Report
Energy Policies of IEA Countries
Abstract
