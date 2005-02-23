This 2004 edition of the International Energy Agency's periodic review of Luxembourg's energy policies and programmes provides a comprehensive overview of Luxembourg's policies related to energy markets, energy efficiency, and environmental impacts of energy usage. Separate chapters examine developments regarding, oil, natural gas, and electricity and renewables. The report finds substantial progress in opening markets to competition, fuel diversification, energy independence, and stability of electricity supply, and discusses the challenges Luxembourg will face in meeting its Kyoto commitments.
Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Luxembourg 2004
Report
Energy Policies of IEA Countries
Abstract
