This IEA report provides a comprehensive in-depth assessment of the energy policies of Japan, including recommendations for policy development. Since the last in-depth review in 1994, the two major themes in Japan's energy policy have been reform of the regulatory framework and measures to respond to climate change. Energy sector reform in the energy sector is an important component of overall policy on economic recovery. Increasingly, the market will be relied on to achieve a satisfactory outcome. Independent Power Producers have entered the electricity market since 1995. The report analyses anticipated further reforms to liberalise the market for extra-high-voltage consumers (28% of all supply) and to introduce accounting separation of the activities of the existing utilities. Approximately 90% of carbon dioxide produced in Japan is energy-related. Policy to reduce emissions from the energy sector is focused on drastic energy efficiency measures and on the promotion of nuclear power and "new energies". The review discusses the cost-effectiveness of present energy efficiency measures, but considers that the current nuclear energy production target is achievable.
Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Japan 1999
Report
Energy Policies of IEA Countries
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
4 October 2019
-
17 September 2019
-
20 June 2019
-
19 April 2019
-
19 April 2019
-
1 November 2018
-
12 October 2018
-
13 August 2018
Related publications
-
30 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
10 April 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
Case study9 February 2024
-
Case study19 January 2024