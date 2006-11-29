Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Greece 2006

This International Energy Agency review of Greece's energy policies provides a comprehensive assessment of Greece's energy policies and programs. Covering oil, natural gas, renewables, and electricity and lignite, the review also examines cross-cutting issues like energy and the environment, energy efficiency, and energy technology and R&D. The report finds that in recent years, Greece has much progress in reforming its electricity and gas markets, but further reform is needed to achieve a fully competitive energy market. The report also recommends actions to reduce CO2 emissions, reduce dependence on oil, and increase energy efficiency.