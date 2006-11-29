This International Energy Agency review of Greece's energy policies provides a comprehensive assessment of Greece's energy policies and programs. Covering oil, natural gas, renewables, and electricity and lignite, the review also examines cross-cutting issues like energy and the environment, energy efficiency, and energy technology and R&D. The report finds that in recent years, Greece has much progress in reforming its electricity and gas markets, but further reform is needed to achieve a fully competitive energy market. The report also recommends actions to reduce CO2 emissions, reduce dependence on oil, and increase energy efficiency.
Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Greece 2006
Report
Energy Policies of IEA Countries
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
4 October 2019
-
17 September 2019
-
20 June 2019
-
19 April 2019
-
19 April 2019
-
1 November 2018
-
12 October 2018
-
13 August 2018
Related publications
-
-
19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
14 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
8 February 2024
-
1 February 2024