The International Energy Agency's periodic review of Greece's energy policies and programmes. This edition finds that Greece produces little energy, almost all of it from lignite, which is the main source for electricity generation but which creates environmental problems. Energy consumption is growing rapidly making Greece increasingly dependent on imported energy, and electricity supply is expected to be tight over the next three or four years. A well-designed market reform is essential in both the electricity and gas sectors to attract private investment.
Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Greece 2002
Report
Energy Policies of IEA Countries
Abstract
